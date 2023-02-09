Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($56.99) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.69) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($66.67) target price on Basf in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($72.04) target price on Basf in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of BAS stock opened at €52.86 ($56.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion and a PE ratio of 9.40. Basf has a 52-week low of €37.90 ($40.75) and a 52-week high of €69.15 ($74.35). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €49.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

