BP (LON:BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,000 at Barclays

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 700 ($8.41) to GBX 1,000 ($12.02) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BP. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on BP from GBX 500 ($6.01) to GBX 560 ($6.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 527 ($6.33) to GBX 549 ($6.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 500 ($6.01) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($6.25) to GBX 530 ($6.37) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 588 ($7.07).

BP Price Performance

BP stock opened at GBX 533.20 ($6.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 478.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 460.75. The stock has a market cap of £96.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04.

BP Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at BP

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.06. BP’s payout ratio is currently -26.57%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £314.16 ($377.64). In other news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 462 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £314.16 ($377.64). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 78 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £373.62 ($449.12).

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Stories

