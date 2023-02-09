Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($44.09) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COK has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($55.91) target price on Cancom in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Cancom Stock Up 4.5 %

Cancom stock opened at €31.80 ($34.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. Cancom has a twelve month low of €23.04 ($24.77) and a twelve month high of €62.88 ($67.61). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.07.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

