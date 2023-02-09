Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €210.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($225.81) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($208.60) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €182.00 ($195.70) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($225.81) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($183.87) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 21st.

HNR1 stock opened at €181.75 ($195.43) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a one year high of €116.37 ($125.13). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €185.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €166.61.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

