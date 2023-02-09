StockNews.com Lowers Ashland (NYSE:ASH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ashland from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.13.
Ashland Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $106.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.75. Ashland has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $114.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.99.
Ashland Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.32%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 2,554.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
About Ashland
Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
