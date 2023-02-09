StockNews.com Lowers Ashland (NYSE:ASH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ashland from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.13.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $106.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.75. Ashland has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $114.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashland will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 2,554.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.