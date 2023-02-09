Avista (NYSE:AVA) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVA. KeyCorp cut Avista from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Avista from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

AVA opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04. Avista has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $46.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 377.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

