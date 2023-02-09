AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AMREP Trading Down 5.2 %
AXR stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $67.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.97. AMREP has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $16.72.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 18.63%.
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
