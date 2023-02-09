AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Trading Down 5.2 %

AXR stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $67.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.97. AMREP has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $16.72.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 18.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMREP Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.32% of AMREP worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

