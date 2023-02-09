Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of Enzo Biochem stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. Enzo Biochem has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.51.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 38.65% and a negative net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,695 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
