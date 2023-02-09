Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an in-line rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.80.

Shares of KMB opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.03.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

