Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MUSA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a sector perform rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $263.48 on Wednesday. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $164.30 and a 1-year high of $323.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.70 and a 200-day moving average of $283.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 18.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

