Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Telecom Argentina from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Telecom Argentina Stock Performance

Shares of TEO stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 18.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 38,943 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 212,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

