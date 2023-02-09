Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Shares of UNVR opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07.

In other news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,395.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

