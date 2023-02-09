Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BMRC. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $488.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.73. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $37.42.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.03 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Steven I. Barlow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $26,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $56,535.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after purchasing an additional 96,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 55.6% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 155,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 55,515 shares in the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

