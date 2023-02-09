CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

CPSH stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

