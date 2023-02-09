ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Performance

CFRX stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.34. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts predict that ContraFect will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ContraFect

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ContraFect by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ContraFect by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in ContraFect by 10.7% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 38,207 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in ContraFect by 174,982.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 358,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 358,713 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in ContraFect by 25.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65,854 shares during the period. 27.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

Featured Articles

