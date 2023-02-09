ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Stock Performance
CFRX stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.34. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts predict that ContraFect will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ContraFect (CFRX)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.