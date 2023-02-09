Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Lipocine to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Lipocine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

Lipocine ( NASDAQ:LPCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Lipocine will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPCN. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lipocine in the first quarter worth $54,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

