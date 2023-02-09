Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
SNDX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
