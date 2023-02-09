Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

SNDX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $164,706.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,094.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $195,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $164,706.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,094.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,613 shares of company stock worth $2,419,618 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.