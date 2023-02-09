ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of ENG stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.90.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 46.54% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENG. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

