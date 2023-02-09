ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Price Performance
Shares of ENG stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.90.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 46.54% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENGlobal (ENG)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.