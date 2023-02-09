S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Up 5.8 %

S&W Seed stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 45.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 85.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

