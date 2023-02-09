Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.59.
In other news, CEO David E. Lazar bought 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,834.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
