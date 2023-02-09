Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO David E. Lazar bought 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,834.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTNP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the period. 32.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

