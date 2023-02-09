Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Stericycle Price Performance

Shares of SRCL opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 778.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.27.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 97.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 495.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.