Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Up 0.7 %

OMEX opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $7.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 284,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,371,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 142,295 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

