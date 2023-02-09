Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given New C$39.50 Price Target at CSFB

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CSFB from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Keyera from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$34.38.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$30.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$27.18 and a 12-month high of C$35.48. The company has a market cap of C$6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.17.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.58%.

About Keyera

(Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.