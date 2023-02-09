Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$233.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$229.00 to C$233.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IFC. Barclays raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$231.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cormark cut their price objective on Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$225.91.

IFC opened at C$191.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. The firm has a market cap of C$33.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.49. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$170.82 and a 52 week high of C$209.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$198.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$196.70.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$5.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 12.9300005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

