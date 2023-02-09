Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$65.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities downgraded Teck Resources from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$55.89.

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$56.80 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$32.68 and a 1-year high of C$58.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$29.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

