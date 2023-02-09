Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Increased to C$25.50 by Analysts at CSFB

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays set a C$25.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.50.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$23.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.27. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$21.15 and a one year high of C$27.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.35%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

