TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$143.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on X. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of TMX Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TMX Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$148.75.

TMX Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$132.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$121.42 and a 52 week high of C$142.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$135.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$132.99.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

TMX Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

