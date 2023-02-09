Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)

Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shield Therapeutics Trading Up 14.1 %

STX stock opened at GBX 7.02 ($0.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £18.20 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.37. Shield Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.52 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 35.10 ($0.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Greg Madison sold 466,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08), for a total value of £32,647.65 ($39,244.68).

About Shield Therapeutics

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of clinical stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anemia in adults.

