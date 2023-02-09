Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,915 at Barclays

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,920 ($23.08) to GBX 1,915 ($23.02) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.13% from the stock’s previous close.

FUTR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.05) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Future from GBX 2,852 ($34.28) to GBX 2,621 ($31.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Future from GBX 3,250 ($39.07) to GBX 2,600 ($31.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Future currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,409 ($28.96).

Future Price Performance

Shares of LON FUTR opened at GBX 1,494.60 ($17.97) on Thursday. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 1,114.25 ($13.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,920 ($35.10). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,419.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,482.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,477.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Future

Future Company Profile

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 8,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.19), for a total transaction of £105,569.28 ($126,901.41).

(Get Rating)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

Further Reading

