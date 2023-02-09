Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$21.72.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$21.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.80. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$10.54 and a 52-week high of C$22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.31.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.