MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$25.50 at Raymond James

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$26.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$24.31.

MAG Silver Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$17.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 26.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 47.08. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$13.60 and a 52 week high of C$25.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.81.

Insider Transactions at MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.1794441 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total value of C$88,882.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$346,859.43. In related news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.16, for a total value of C$529,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,911,362.08. Also, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total transaction of C$88,882.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at C$346,859.43. Insiders have sold a total of 72,527 shares of company stock worth $1,507,310 in the last 90 days.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

