Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ashtead Technology (LON:AT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 405 ($4.87) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.81) target price on shares of Ashtead Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of LON AT opened at GBX 311 ($3.74) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 315.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 275.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £247.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,455.56. Ashtead Technology has a one year low of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 346.70 ($4.17).

In other news, insider Tony Durrant bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 317 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £31,700 ($38,105.54).

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising survey sensors, geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of cutting, coating removal, dredging, diver mechanical tools, ROV tooling, ROV/hydraulic, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including subsea infrastructure inspection, riser cleaning and inspection, hull and mooring inspection, subsea sensor packages, and deflection monitoring.

