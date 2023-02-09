Barclays Begins Coverage on Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH)

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.68) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 25.53% from the company’s previous close.

Ithaca Energy Stock Performance

ITH stock opened at GBX 188 ($2.26) on Thursday. Ithaca Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 166.50 ($2.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.90 ($3.06).

Insider Buying and Selling at Ithaca Energy

In related news, insider Alan Alexander Bruce bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($60,103.38).

About Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea and Moray Firth areas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved and probable reserves, and resources of 5.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

