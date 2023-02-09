Redrow (LON:RDW) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 625 ($7.51) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 477 ($5.73) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 499 ($6.00) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Redrow from GBX 510 ($6.13) to GBX 466 ($5.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Redrow from GBX 390 ($4.69) to GBX 380 ($4.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 573.14 ($6.89).

Shares of LON:RDW opened at GBX 535.50 ($6.44) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 492.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 481.94. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 367.40 ($4.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 647 ($7.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 930.17.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

