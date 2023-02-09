AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($162.28) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.26) to £135 ($162.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($141.84) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($83.54) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £117.25 ($140.94).

AstraZeneca Trading Up 5.2 %

LON AZN opened at £113.16 ($136.03) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is £111.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £107.52. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 8,287 ($99.62) and a 12 month high of £118.86 ($142.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £175.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10,777.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

