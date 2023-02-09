Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,660 ($31.97) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bellway to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 3,289 ($39.54) to GBX 2,167 ($26.05) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,300 ($27.65) to GBX 2,200 ($26.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($31.73) to GBX 2,700 ($32.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,737.83 ($32.91).

Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 2,181 ($26.22) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,034.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,020.32. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 1,572 ($18.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,075 ($36.96). The company has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 1,114.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

