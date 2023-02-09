Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 940 ($11.30) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TATE. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($11.72) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 980 ($11.78) to GBX 850 ($10.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tate & Lyle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 879 ($10.57).

Tate & Lyle Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 802.20 ($9.64) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 740.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 734.27. The firm has a market cap of £3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,720.00. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 647.80 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 814.90 ($9.80). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.22.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

