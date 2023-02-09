Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Up to $1.47

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.47, but opened at $1.52. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 166,407 shares.

Yatsen Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.87 million. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 29.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yatsen Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YSG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 54,176 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 209,617 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

