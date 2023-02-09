Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Gap Up to $58.46

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.46, but opened at $60.15. Yum China shares last traded at $60.57, with a volume of 210,986 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.70. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $165,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,569 shares of company stock worth $350,154 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yum China

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth about $3,972,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 9.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after buying an additional 24,305 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 263.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 161,278 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 8.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 48.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,707,000 after buying an additional 386,836 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.