Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Up to $23.46

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.46, but opened at $26.21. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 3,118,182 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 52.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 26,378 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

