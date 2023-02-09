Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Up to $23.46

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.46, but opened at $26.21. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 3,118,182 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 52.06.
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
