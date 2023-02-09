nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $40.44, but opened at $42.59. nVent Electric shares last traded at $41.84, with a volume of 147,983 shares traded.

The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.01 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $109,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $948,888.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 600,250 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,665,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,064,000 after purchasing an additional 535,754 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 243.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,524,000 after purchasing an additional 488,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after purchasing an additional 302,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.45.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

See Also

