Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $2.96

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.96, but opened at $3.09. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 417,079 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $573.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 30,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 25,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 53,152 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 22.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 67,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.9% in the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 363,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

