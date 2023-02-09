Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s previous close.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chegg from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of CHGG opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. Chegg has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Chegg by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

