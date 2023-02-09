BP (NYSE:BP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.85

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.85 and last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 4118457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.

BP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BP from GBX 527 ($6.33) to GBX 549 ($6.60) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BP from GBX 510 ($6.13) to GBX 535 ($6.43) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.69.

BP Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.3966 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -41.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in BP during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in BP by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

