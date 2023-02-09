Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:LGST) Shares Gap Up to $10.31

Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.31, but opened at $10.70. Semper Paratus Acquisition shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 3,791 shares trading hands.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Trading Up 2.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20.

Get Semper Paratus Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semper Paratus Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Company Profile

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.