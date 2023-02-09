Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Gap Up to $71.58

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.58, but opened at $74.65. Activision Blizzard shares last traded at $75.28, with a volume of 2,414,067 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.05.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,921,000 after purchasing an additional 892,599 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

