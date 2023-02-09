Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Gap Up to $71.58

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.58, but opened at $74.65. Activision Blizzard shares last traded at $75.28, with a volume of 2,414,067 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.
Activision Blizzard Trading Down 3.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,921,000 after purchasing an additional 892,599 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
Further Reading
