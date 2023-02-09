Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $69.09, but opened at $72.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares last traded at $74.99, with a volume of 1,613,693 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.78) earnings per share.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.93.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,498,839.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,078,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,459,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468. Company insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.48.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.