Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) & InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Head-To-Head Review

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Physicians Realty Trust has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InvenTrust Properties has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and InvenTrust Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Physicians Realty Trust $457.70 million 7.72 $83.96 million $0.53 29.19 InvenTrust Properties $211.98 million 7.53 -$5.36 million $0.61 38.80

Profitability

Physicians Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than InvenTrust Properties. Physicians Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InvenTrust Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and InvenTrust Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Physicians Realty Trust 23.57% 4.06% 2.34% InvenTrust Properties 18.01% 2.60% 1.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Physicians Realty Trust and InvenTrust Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Physicians Realty Trust 1 6 3 0 2.20 InvenTrust Properties 0 2 0 0 2.00

Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $18.14, suggesting a potential upside of 17.24%. InvenTrust Properties has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.52%. Given InvenTrust Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InvenTrust Properties is more favorable than Physicians Realty Trust.

Dividends

Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 173.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InvenTrust Properties pays out 134.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Physicians Realty Trust beats InvenTrust Properties on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. The company was founded by John W. Sweet, Jr. on April 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

