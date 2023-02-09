Head-To-Head Contrast: Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) vs. Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) and Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Healthpeak Properties and Chimera Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthpeak Properties 0 6 5 0 2.45 Chimera Investment 1 0 1 0 2.00

Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus target price of $30.45, indicating a potential upside of 13.98%. Chimera Investment has a consensus target price of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 9.86%. Given Healthpeak Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Healthpeak Properties is more favorable than Chimera Investment.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Healthpeak Properties pays out 125.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chimera Investment pays out -32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chimera Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

92.0% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chimera Investment has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Chimera Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthpeak Properties 25.78% 7.28% 3.29% Chimera Investment -73.42% 13.06% 2.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Chimera Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthpeak Properties $1.90 billion 7.57 $505.54 million $0.96 27.83 Chimera Investment $937.55 million 1.76 $670.11 million ($2.83) -2.52

Chimera Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Healthpeak Properties. Chimera Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthpeak Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats Chimera Investment on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry. The Medical Office segment includes pharmacies, hospital ancillary service space, and outpatient services such as diagnostic centers, rehabilitation clinics, and day-surgery operating rooms. The CCRC segment includes independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing units to provide a continuum of care in an integrated campus. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.