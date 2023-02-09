Morgan Stanley Lowers Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target to $9.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of SHO opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $244.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,716,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,846,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,544,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $21,749,000. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

